Left Menu
Development News Edition

Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

The target of her lawsuit, Associated Newspapers Ltd, argues that the principle of open justice — the public's right to know — means the friends should be identified. The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and the MailOnline website at Britain's High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:03 IST
Meghan fights to keep friends anonymous in newspaper lawsuit

Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex asked a judge at a London court on Wednesday to keep the names of five of her friends out of the public domain as she wages a privacy-infringement battle against a British newspaper. Meghan's attorney said the female friends, who defended her in anonymous magazine interviews last year, are innocent parties who fear intrusion if their names come out. The target of her lawsuit, Associated Newspapers Ltd, argues that the principle of open justice — the public's right to know — means the friends should be identified.

The former Meghan Markle is suing the publisher of the Mail on Sunday newspaper and the MailOnline website at Britain's High Court over five articles that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan, 38, is seeking damages from the publisher for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and data protection breaches. Her lawyers say publishing the letter was “a flagrant and unjustified intrusion into her private and family life.” Associated Newspapers says it will strongly contest the claim.

At a half-day pretrial hearing, Meghan's lawyers asked judge Mark Warby to prohibit publishing the personal details of the friends who spoke to People magazine in early 2019 to condemn alleged bullying of the duchess by the UK press. The women's names are included in a confidential court document, but they have been identified in public only as A to E.

Meghan's attorney, Justin Rushbrooke, argued that the court had a duty to “protect the identity of confidential journalistic sources.” He said that with the full high-profile libel trial yet to begin, the court should be cautious and protect "the innocent party who fears intrusion.” But the Mail's lawyer, Antony White, said granting anonymity would undermine the “vitally important open justice principle.” “The friends are important potential witnesses on a key issue," White said in a written argument. He said removing their names "would be a heavy curtailment of the media's and the defendant's entitlement to report this case and the public's right to know about it.” Associated Newspapers says it was Meghan's friends who brought the letter to Thomas Markle into the public domain by describing it in the People article. It argues that details of the letter in that article must have come “directly or indirectly” from the duchess. But Rushbrooke said Meghan did not know at the time that her friends were speaking to the magazine. He said the anonymous interviews were arranged by one of the five friends, who was concerned about the toll media criticism was taking on the duchess, pregnant at the time with her first child.

In a witness statement submitted in the case, the duchess said “each of these women is a private citizen, young mother, and each has a basic right to privacy.” “These five women are not on trial, and nor am I,” she wrote. “The publisher of the Mail on Sunday is the one on trial. It is this publisher that acted unlawfully and is attempting to evade accountability; to create a circus and distract from the point of this case -- that the Mail on Sunday unlawfully published my private letter.” American actress Meghan Markle, former star of the TV legal drama “Suits,” married Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Harry in a lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born the following year, In January the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said was unbearable intrusion from the British media. Neither Harry nor Meghan was in court for Wednesday's hearing. The judge said he would give his ruling “as soon as I can."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarus detains Russian mercenaries before election - state media

Belarus has detained dozens of Russian mercenaries after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election, Belarusian state media reported on Wednesday. The state-c...

Soccer-Sevilla player tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Europa League tie

A player in Sevillas first team squad has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Europa League last-16 tie against AS Roma, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday. The Spanish club said they conducted tests on Sunday on players, coach...

Punjab National Bank wins UK court battle over unpaid dues

Punjab National Bank International Limited PNBIL has logged a big win in a UK High Court in its pursuit of around USD 22 million in unpaid loans, setting a precedent for other enforcement cases brought by Indian banks against promoters or g...

1 killed, 16 injured as minibus falls into gorge in Manipur

A man was killed and 16 others injured as their minibus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Manipurs Senapati district, police said. The incident happened around 7 am on National Highway 2 near Karong when the minibus was heading towards Dim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020