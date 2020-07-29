Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says US looking into banning TikTok

President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application TikTok.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:47 IST
Trump says US looking into banning TikTok
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Washington DC [USA], July 29 (Sputnik/ANI): President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that the US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application TikTok. "We are looking at TikTok," Trump said when asked about possibly banning the Chinese application. "We are thinking about making a decision."

Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said that the US government was carrying out a national security review on TikTok and that his department would advise Trump what, if any, action he should take against it later this week. The move came just before CEOs from tech giants Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook began testifying before the House judiciary committee over antitrust issues.

"We are going to be watching the hearings today very closely. There is no question that what the big tech companies are doing is very bad," Trump added before jumping on a helicopter for a trip to Texas. Earlier in July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration was considering a ban on access to the TikTok application over privacy concerns. The social network claims user data is safe and not shared with Chinese authorities. Meanwhile, Beijing has called on Washington to stop using government mechanisms to pressure Chinese companies. (Sputnik/ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan

FIFAs USD 1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with strict compliance and audit requirements, the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aim...

U.S. super-rich found failing in pledge to donate most of wealth

By Darnell Christie and Sonia Elks LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Super-rich individuals who pledged to give away most of their money to good causes are instead sitting on rising wealth fuelled by the warehousing of cash in de...

UPDATE 1-After backlash, Madrid rows back on COVID 'immunity card'

Authorities in the Spanish capital Madrid backtracked on Wednesday over a highly-criticised plan to give an immunity card to people testing positive for coronavirus antibodies so they can enjoy higher-risk areas like gyms, bars and museums....

UK's Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience -- and a thick skin -- to become the governments face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020