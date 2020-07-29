Left Menu
Brookings papers on China's regional influence, strategy to be released on Wednesday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid China's growing expansionist policies, the next tranche of Brookings papers, "Global China: Regional Influence and Strategy" will be released on Wednesday at a webinar which will be attended by Lisa Curtis, Deputy Assistant to US President Donald Trump. The event will be hosted by Foreign Policy at Brookings as part of the series "Global China: Assessing China's Growing Role in the World."

At the White House, Lisa Curtis serves at the forefront of shaping US policy towards South and Central Asia, a region where China has invested considerable focus on expanding its influence. The papers will be focusing on China's efforts to advance its objectives abroad and the responses of the United States and local actors in different geographic regions of the world.

These papers will be giving a range of policy recommendations for Washington and other capitals as they explore their relations with China. (ANI)

