John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led

The arc of Lewis' legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer's former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama. King continued to inspire Lewis' civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus “Freedom Rides" across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress.

PTI | Atlanta | Updated: 30-07-2020 11:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 11:25 IST
John Lewis' funeral set for Atlanta church that MLK once led
Representative Image Image Credit: Image Copyright: Flickr

When John Lewis is mourned, revered and celebrated at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta on Thursday, he returns to a sacred place imbued with civil rights history. The arc of Lewis' legacy of activism will once again be tied to Ebenezer's former pastor Martin Luther King Jr., whose sermons Lewis discovered while scanning the radio dial as a 15-year-old boy growing up in then-segregated Alabama.

King continued to inspire Lewis' civil rights work for the next 65 years as he fought segregation during sometimes bloody marches, Greyhound bus "Freedom Rides" across the South and later during his long tenure in the U.S. Congress. Lewis died July 17 at age 80.

When Lewis was 15, he heard King's sermons on WRMA, a radio station in Montgomery, Alabama, he recalled in an interview for the Southern Oral History Program. "Later I saw him on many occasions in Nashville while I was in school between 1958 and '61," Lewis said. "In a sense, he was my leader." King was "the person who, more than any other, continued to influence my life, who made me who I was," Lewis wrote in his 1998 autobiography, "Walking with the Wind." By the summer of 1963, Lewis was addressing thousands of people during the March on Washington, speaking shortly before King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech. He spoke then about Black people beaten by police and jailed — themes that resonate vividly in today's times.

"My friends, let us not forget that we are involved in a serious social revolution," Lewis told the huge crowd on the Washington Mall. "To those who have said, 'Be patient and wait,' we have long said that we cannot be patient," he added. "We do not want our freedom gradually, but we want to be free now! We are tired. We are tired of being beaten by policemen. We are tired of seeing our people locked up in jail over and over again." In 1965, Lewis was beaten by Alabama state troopers in the city of Selma in what became known as "Bloody Sunday." Last Sunday, his casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. The wagon rolled over a carpet of rose petals on the bridge that spans the Alabama River. On the south side of the bridge, where Lewis was attacked by the law officers, family members placed red roses that the carriage rolled over, marking the spot where Lewis spilled his blood and suffered a head injury.

Lewis was later awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation's first Black president in 2011. He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

On Monday, a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda. On Wednesday he was lauded as a warrior and hero during a ceremony at the Georgia Capitol, where people paid their final respects to the civil rights icon in one of the last memorials. Lewis was a member of Ebenezer, and its senior pastor, The Rev. Raphael Warnock, will officiate his funeral Thursday.

"It was my honor to serve as pastor to John Lewis, a man of faith and a true American patriot who selflessly risked life and limb in the sacred cause of truth-telling and justice-making in the world," Warnock said in a statement before the funeral. "He was wounded for America's transgressions, crushed for our iniquities and by his bruises we are healed," Warnock added. "Today we weep. Tomorrow we continue the work of healing that was his life's work."

