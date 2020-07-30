Left Menu
Development News Edition

US condemns 'shameful tragedy' of citizen's killing, urges Pak to pursue reforms

Terming the killing of an American citizen in Pakistan's courtroom as a "shameful tragedy", the US State Department has called on Islamabad to take immediate action and institute reforms to prevent similar incidents in future.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:05 IST
US condemns 'shameful tragedy' of citizen's killing, urges Pak to pursue reforms
Tahir Ahmad, man who was shot dead in a courtroom in Peshawar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Terming the killing of an American citizen in Pakistan's courtroom as a "shameful tragedy", the US State Department has called on Islamabad to take immediate action and institute reforms to prevent similar incidents in future. Tahir Ahmad Naseem, from the minority Ahmadi community, was shot dead in a courtroom in Peshawar on Wednesday. He was on trial for blasphemy.

"Condolences to family of Tahir Naseem, an American citizen who was killed today inside a courtroom in Pakistan. We urge Pak to take immediate action and pursue reforms that will prevent such a shameful tragedy from happening again," tweeted Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, US State Department. The young assailant, identified as Khalid Khan who managed to get into the court amid tight security was arrested later.

Naseem was arrested two years ago on blasphemy charges. Ahmadis, a four million-strong minority group in Pakistan, have faced death, threats, intimidation and a sustained hate campaign for decades.

Pakistan's controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone convicted of insulting God, Islam, or other religious figures. Many members of the minority communities in Pakistan - the Ahmadis, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs were charged with draconian blasphemy law. Many of them are languishing in jails on the false charges of disrespecting the Quran. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Joining the conflict in Libya, Turkey sees economic gains

When Turkeys president signed a security deal last year to back one of the sides in Libyas civil war, another agreement was waiting to be signed by his new proteges the same day a memorandum redrawing the two countries maritime borders. In ...

Guj: One held with scrapped currency notes worth Rs 1.49 cr

A 40-year-old man was apprehended after scrapped currency notes with a face value of Rs 1.49 crore were recovered from him in Gujarats Surat city, police said on Thursday. Acting on a specific tip-off from the Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad ...

Malware, ransomware attacks pose biggest cyberthreat challenge in India: Microsoft

Microsoft has released findings from the latest edition of its Security Endpoint Threat Report 2019 which placed India among countries with the highest cryptocurrency mining encounters and drive-by download attacks. Findings were derived fr...

UK worried about second wave in Europe, won't hesitate to act on quarantine

Britains Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday he was worried about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe and that the government would not hesitate to act to bring back quarantine measures if necessary to keep Britain ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020