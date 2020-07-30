Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: China sees over 100 new cases for 2nd consecutive day

It said on Thursday that 96 of the 102 domestically transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, five in Liaoning province and one in Beijing municipality. Also on Wednesday, 21 new asymptomatic cases, including one from outside the mainland, were reported and 12 asymptomatic cases were re-categorised as confirmed ones.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:07 IST
COVID-19: China sees over 100 new cases for 2nd consecutive day
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

China's COVID-19 cases have crossed the 100-mark for the second consecutive day, belying the hopes that the country managed to contain the deadly contagion. The National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday said that 105 new coronavirus cases, including 102 domestically transmitted ones, were registered in the country on Wednesday, mainly in the Muslim Uygur majority Xinjiang province which reported a sudden spike in cases.

The NHC on Wednesday said that 102 cases were reported on Tuesday, crossing the 100 mark for the first time in three months after it was controlled in Wuhan where the virus first emerged in December last year, sparking fears of a second wave of the COVID-19 attack in the country. It said on Thursday that 96 of the 102 domestically transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, five in Liaoning province and one in Beijing municipality.

Also on Wednesday, 21 new asymptomatic cases, including one from outside the mainland, were reported and 12 asymptomatic cases were re-categorised as confirmed ones. The commission said that 280 asymptomatic cases, including 90 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

Asymptomatic patients, also known as silent spreaders, pose a problem as they are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

No deaths related to the disease were reported on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the overall confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland has reached 84,165, including 574 patients who were still being treated, with 33 in severe condition.

Altogether 78,957 people have been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said. Provinces of Guangdong, Yunnan and Shaanxi each saw one new imported case on Wednesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...

Deepening economic crisis: Chidambaram brings up aviation, telecom

New Delhi India, July 30 ANITargetting the central government over the deepening economic crisis, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday asserted that two major industries -- telecom and aviation -- are on the verge of collapse. C...

Delhi announces major cut in VAT on diesel to fire up economy

The Delhi government reduced the Value-Added Tax on diesel by almost half on Thursday, which will result in a relief of Rs 8.36 a litre to consumers, saying the move will help the citys economy recover from the pressures of the coronavirus ...

India, Mauritius partnership to soar even higher in coming years: PM Modi

Asserting that Mauritius is the heart of Indias development partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between New Delhi and Port Louis are destined to soar even higher in the coming years. Speaking at the inau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020