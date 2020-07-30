Left Menu
India-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus in Singapore

Singapore on Wednesday reported three imported COVID-19 cases, including the woman. They were placed under stay-home notice. The woman, who is a Singapore citizen, had arrived in Singapore from India on July 17. There are also four imported cases on Thursday who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:29 IST
India-returned woman tests positive for coronavirus in Singapore

A 36-year-old woman, who returned from India, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore, the ministry of health said, as the number of coronavirus infections rose to 51,809. Singapore on Wednesday reported three imported COVID-19 cases, including the woman. They were placed under stay-home notice.

The woman, who is a Singapore citizen, had arrived in Singapore from India on July 17. Singapore on Thursday reported 278 new COVID-19 cases. Three of the cases reported on Thursday were foreigners on work passes here while one was a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary update.

Today’s cases take the national tally to 51,809. There are also four imported cases on Thursday who had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. With 205 patients discharged on Wednesday, 46,098 patients have fully recovered from the disease, according to the MOH. Singapore so far has reported 27 deaths from COVID-19 complications.

