Johnny Depp was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard, London's High Court was told on Tuesday, the final day of the Hollywood actor's three-week libel suit against a British tabloid. "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article that called him a "wife beater". UK's Prince William joins footballer's podcast as part of mental health campaign

Britain's Prince William has taken part in a popular BBC podcast with former England footballer Peter Crouch to raise awareness about mental health issues, his Kensington Palace office said. William, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second in line to the British throne, has in recent years stepped up his campaigning on mental health issues, urging people to talk through a charity initiative called Heads Together. Court revives Ashley Judd's sexual harassment case against Harvey Weinstein

A federal appeals court revived actress Ashley Judd's sexual harassment lawsuit against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, saying she could sue under California law over his alleged attempt to help her career in return for sexual favors. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco found on Wednesday that Weinstein had considerable power over Judd's career in 1997, when they held a business meeting at his hotel and the alleged harassment occurred.