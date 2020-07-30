Left Menu
Local media: Ex-Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui dies at age 97

He was also the frequent target of verbal attacks from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Lee strove to create a separate, non-Chinese identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, but also members of the Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:31 IST
Local media are reporting that ex-Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui, who oversaw the island's transition to full democracy, died Thursday evening. Lee was 97 and had largely dropped out of public life in his later years.

As a member of the then-governing Nationalist Party, Lee was made Taiwan's leader following the death of Chiang Ching-kuo and in 1996 won Taiwan's first direct presidential election. He was also the frequent target of verbal attacks from China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Lee strove to create a separate, non-Chinese identity for Taiwan, angering not only China, but also members of the Nationalist Party who hoped to return victorious to the mainland. Physically imposing and charismatic, Lee spanned Taiwan's modern history and was native to the island, unlike many who arrived with Chiang Kai-shek in 1949, at the end of the Chinese civil war.

At times gruff, at times personable, he left little doubt he was the man in charge in almost any setting..

