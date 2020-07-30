Left Menu
Border troops have disengaged in most localities, situation de-escalating on ground: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that border troops have disengaged in "most localities" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), situation on the ground is de-escalating and the "temperature is coming down".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 18:39 IST
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong speaking at the webinar on 'India-China relations: The way forward'. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Thursday said that border troops have disengaged in "most localities" along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the "temperature is coming down". Speaking at a webinar on 'India-China relations: The way forward', he said that the violent face-off in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh last month was an "unfortunate incident" and neither side wants to see it happen again.

"The Galwan incident was an unfortunate incident and neither side wants to see it happen again. Post the incident the two sides have held four rounds of Corps Commander-level talks and three meetings under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on China-India Border Affairs (WMCC)," Sun said. "The border troops have disengaged in most localities. The situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down," he added.

Sun said the two sides have differences and they have always been seeking a solution through dialogue and consultation. He also said that India-China relations have never stopped moving forward.

"China and India have deepened exchanges and cooperation in various fields. Our coordination in international and regional affairs has been continuously enhanced. Though there are existing differences between us, the two sides have always been seeking solutions through dialogue and consultation. India-China relations have never stopped moving forward," Sun said. He said that with friendly cooperation and handling the differences "through dialogue and consultation," India and China will push forward a "sound development of our bilateral relations".

The ambassador said this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and China. "In the past 70 years, we witnessed extraordinary joint efforts from both sides. The two countries have established a strategic and cooperative partnership for peace and prosperity," he said. (ANI)

