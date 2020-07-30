Trump calls for delay in 2020 Presidential elections
Amid demand for "Universal Mail-In Voting," US President Donald Trump has called for the postponement of the upcoming Presidential elections due in November.
"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump tweeted.
According to media reports, six US states -- California, Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, Oregon and Washington -- were planning to hold "all-mail" ballot elections. (ANI)
