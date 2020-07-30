2 killed, 21 injured in Pakistan-Afghanistan clash in Kandahar

At least two people were killed and 21 injured in a clash between Pakistani and Afghan forces in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province on Thursday.

"Pakistani and Afghan forces clashed in Spin Boldak, Kandahar province. At least 2 passengers on the Afghan side killed. Clashes on going, sources in Kandahar province tells me," tweeted an Afghan-based journalist Bilal Sarwary.

Giving further details about the incident, Sarwary said in a later tweet, "First Pakistani forces opened fire on protestors, the protestors and Pakistani forces clashed. At least 2 civilians killed and at least 21 civilians wounded. At the moment Afghan and Pakistani forces are exchanging gunfire, a tribal elder and a trader in Spin Boldak tells me." (ANI)