Brexit talks to run into October - UK says

Brexit talks to run into October - UK saysReuters | London | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:07 IST
The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.
"Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed otherwise between the parties," according to a document Frost posted on Twitter.
Round 7 on Aug. 17-21 in Brussels, round 8 on Sept 7-11 in London and round 9 on Sept. 28-Oct 2.
