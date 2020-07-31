Dr Fauci: Any crowd without masks is virus risk

Dr Anthony Fauci is fighting back against questioning from a Republican lawmaker over whether recent protests increased the spread of coronavirus. Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio repeatedly pressed the top health official on whether protests in Portland and other cities against police brutality and racial discrimination should be curbed to stop the virus spread.

Jordan complained that government officials "are stopping people from going to church," but not shutting down protests. Fauci refused to be drawn into the politically sensitive debate while testifying before House lawmakers on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, he reiterated, "Any crowd, whether it's a protest, any crowd when you have people close together without masks is a risk.".