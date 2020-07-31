Japan struggles with coronavirus surge
Japanese leaders are grappling with how to contain flareups in coronavirus cases while trying to avoid shutdowns that might push the economy deeper into recession. Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the confirmed number of new cases hit a daily record of 463 on Friday, up nearly 100 from Thursday's 367.PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:32 IST
Japanese leaders are grappling with how to contain flareups in coronavirus cases while trying to avoid shutdowns that might push the economy deeper into recession.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said the confirmed number of new cases hit a daily record of 463 on Friday, up nearly 100 from Thursday's 367. Nationwide, cases have recently topped 1,000 a day, and some areas that had avoided any cases at all, such as Iwate prefecture in the northeast and Sado island off the Japan Sea coast, have confirmed cases.
Koike says, "You might have plans or events for summer, but unfortunately this summer will be different from last summer. We cannot loosen our grips on (anti-infection) measures and I want to share this mindset with you all." Earlier this week, Koike asked bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m. Legal limits on what the government can demand of the private sector and individuals mean authorities largely must rely on social pressure and persuasion to compel people to comply with anti-disease precautions.
- READ MORE ON:
- Yuriko Koike
- Japanese
- Tokyo
- Iwate prefecture
- Sado island
ALSO READ
Protecting Japanese jobs more important than fiscal reform now, minister says
UK explores Japanese firms as potential Huawei replacements to build 5G networks
Big majority of Japanese reject govt tourism campaign amid new coronavirus fears -media surveys
Olympics-Human Rights Watch report documents abuse of child athletes in Japanese sport
US envoy to S.Korea shaves off moustache after debate over Japanese heritage