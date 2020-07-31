Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa's cases inch close to half-million

South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases is edging close to a half-million, with the Health Ministry reporting 11,046 new cases overnight. South Africa makes up well over half the cases on the African continent and has the world's fifth-highest virus caseload.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:36 IST
South Africa's cases inch close to half-million
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases is edging close to a half-million, with the Health Ministry reporting 11,046 new cases overnight. That brings the country's caseload to 482,169, including 7,812 deaths.

Corruption in the country's pandemic response is also a growing problem. On Thursday, the health minister in the country's epicenter of Gauteng province was forced to step down over corruption allegations related to government contracts for COVID-19 personal protective equipment. President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned that now, more than ever, South Africa's persistent problem with widespread graft is endangering people's lives. South Africa makes up well over half the cases on the African continent and has the world's fifth-highest virus caseload.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks look for Game 1 win on Oilers' home ice

Rogers Place in Edmonton accommodates a capacity of about 18,500 fans, a vast majority of whom typically shout their support for the Oilers while clad in the hometown teams navy blue, orange and white. Eerily, that wont be the case Saturday...

UK's Johnson names brother and Brexiteers to House of Lords

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson named 36 new members to Parliaments unelected House of Lords on Friday, including his brother, a slew of prominent Brexit supporters and a Russia-born newspaper owner whose father was a KGB agent. The li...

Prostitution racket busted in Goa, 2 girls rescued

The Goa Police busted a prostitution racket in the state, Pankaj Kumar Singh, South Goa Superintendent of Police said. Police personnel from Goas Colva Police Station busted the racket.The accused, 37-year-old Vijay Singh, is a native of Ma...

Heat ready to compete again vs. Nuggets

The venue is different, the arena is empty and instead of preparing for next season, teams are finishing up the 2019-20 campaign. Regardless, the goal remains the same for the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, who restart their respective camp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020