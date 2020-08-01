Fitch cuts outlook on U.S. to 'negative' from 'stable'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 02:20 IST
Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut its outlook on the United States to "negative" from "stable", citing deterioration in the country's public finances and the absence of a credible fiscal consolidation plan.
It affirmed its "AAA" rating on the country. "There is a growing risk that U.S. policymakers will not consolidate public finances sufficiently to stabilize public debt after the pandemic shock has passed," Fitch said in a statement.
- READ MORE ON:
- Fitch
- United States
- COVID-19