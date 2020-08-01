Fitch cuts outlook on U.S. to 'negative' from 'stable'

Ratings agency Fitch on Friday cut its outlook on the United States to "negative" from "stable", citing deterioration in the country's public finances and the absence of a credible fiscal consolidation plan.

It affirmed its "AAA" rating on the country. "There is a growing risk that U.S. policymakers will not consolidate public finances sufficiently to stabilize public debt after the pandemic shock has passed," Fitch said in a statement.