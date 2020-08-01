Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions on XPCC could impact China's plan of 'economic development' in Xinjiang

The United States' sanctions on The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) could impact China's plans for the economic development of the region, American news portal Axios reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:44 IST
US sanctions on XPCC could impact China's plan of 'economic development' in Xinjiang
China and US flags. Image Credit: ANI

The United States' sanctions on The Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) could impact China's plans for the economic development of the region, American news portal Axios reported. The XPCC is also known as Bingtugan meaning military unit in Chinese. It is a "powerful, secretive organization that has dominated Xinjiang's economy and politics for decades," journalist Bethany Allen Ebrahimian writes in a report of Axios.

XPCC controls vast swaths of the economy in Xinjiang, she says. The XPCC is involved in the production of one-third of China's cotton, and in 2014, XPCC-controlled interests comprised 17 per cent of Xinjiang's economy. On Friday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday announced sanctions on the XPCC and two of its officials for their connection to serious human rights abuse on the Uyghur community in Xinjiang.

Calling the step 'a huge move', Ebrahimian says it is a major win for human rights advocates who have raised the alarm about the XPCC's role in running the mass internment camps. "Depending on how rigorously the sanctions are enforced, they could hobble the region's economy and blunt China's plans for the further economic development of the region," she says.

"In addition, enforcing sanctions on such a sprawling and secretive organization is an enormous undertaking. How much these sanctions bite depends a great deal on how many resources the administration is willing to commit to uncovering violations and enforcing them," Ebrahimian writes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Organisers told not to hold Madrid Open amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Madrid Open organisers have been advised by local health authorities not to stage the tournament next month due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital and are evaluating their options, they said on Saturday. The Madrid Open, w...

J&K, Manipur, Nagaland, Uttarakhand join 'One Nation-One Ration Card' scheme: Paswan

Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland and Uttarakhand have joined the One Nation-One Ration Card scheme, taking the total number of states and union territories connected under the scheme to 24, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said on Saturda...

Rahul Gaur not associated with Gaursons for over a decade, company says

Gaurs group erstwhile Gaursons on Saturday said Rahul Gaur, the son of its founder BL Gaur and booked by the CBI for allegedly cheating banks of Rs 80 crore, has not been associated with the group for over a decade and is running a separate...

47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count 89,068

Forty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 3,807 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 89,068So far, the infection has claimed 1,677 lives in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020