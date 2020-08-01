Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack

Iran said on Saturday its intelligence services have detained a U.S.-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of plotting other attacks, and that he is being held in Iran. An intelligence ministry statement cited by state television did not say how, where or when the detention took place.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:06 IST
Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack
An intelligence ministry statement cited by state television did not say how, where or when the detention took place. Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Saturday its intelligence services have detained a U.S.-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of plotting other attacks, and that he is being held in Iran.

An intelligence ministry statement cited by state television did not say how, where or when the detention took place. "Jamshid Sharmahd, the ringleader of the terrorist Tondar (Thunder) group, who directed armed and terrorist acts in Iran from America, was arrested following a complicated operation, and is now in (our agents') powerful hands,'" it said.

Television showed a video of a man identifying himself as Sharmahd and giving his date of birth. The man was later shown with a blindfold, saying: "They needed explosives and we provided it." Hamid Baeidinejad, Iran's ambassador to Britain, said on Twitter that Sharmahd "has been now detained and is in custody in Iran".

Tondar did not confirm the detention. In reaction to what it said were reports of Sharmahd's "abduction", the group said on its website it did not confirm "stories being told by various networks". However, it said in an earlier posting on social media that "Tondar .. will continue to fight even in the absence of a commander".

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Based in Los Angeles, the little-known Kingdom Assembly of Iran, or Tondar, says it seeks to restore the Iranian monarchy that was overthrown by the 1979 Islamic revolution. It runs pro-Iranian opposition radio and television stations abroad.

According to the group's website, Sharmahd is an electronics engineer who was born in March 1955. The website said he is Iranian-German and lived in Germany before moving to Los Angeles in 2003. No comment was immediately available from the German foreign ministry.

The Iranian ministry statement said Sharmahd planned and directed an explosion at a religious centre in the southern city of Shiraz in 2008 that killed 14 people and wounded 215. It said Iranian intelligence aborted several other plots in more recent years, including blowing up the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic. It did not say when the alleged plot was aborted.

It said further details of Sharmahd's detention would be announced later.

WASHINGTON BLAMED

The detention came at a time of particularly tense relations between longtime foes Washington and Tehran. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement cited by state media that the United States "must be held accountable for backing this terrorist group and other groups and criminals responsible for sabotage, armed and terrorist operations ...from within the United States and shedding the blood of Iranian citizens."

Tondar has claimed responsibility for some attacks, saying on its website it was behind the bombing of a seminary in Shiraz in June 2019, and an explosion in a refinery in 2016.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Crane collapse: Out of 11 dead, 4 were HSL staffers, 7 contract workers

Out of 11 people killed in Hindustan Shipyard Limited HSL in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, four were HSL employees and seven were contract workers. Ten people have been identified as R.Venkat Rao, Chaitanya, Ramu, PV Ratnam, P Naga Demudu, Sat...

Shipyard tragedy: Vizag witnesses second major industrial mishap in 3 months

drops word in first para Visakhapatnam, Aug 1 PTI The accident at Hindustan Shipyard Limited here on Saturday in which 11 people were killed after a crane collapsed is the second major industrial mishap here after the gas leak at LG P...

Bakr Eid a low-key affair in Odisha amid COVID-19 pandemic

Eid al-Adha was celebrated on a subdued note in Odisha on Saturday, with most of the devotees offering prayers from home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people on the oc...

Facebook puts global block on Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters

Facebook said on Saturday it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judges o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020