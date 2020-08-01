Florida reaches 7,000 deaths from coronavirus

Florida health officials have reported 179 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the state's total to more than 7,000

The latest numbers came Saturday as Hurricane Isaias threatened Florida's eastern coast, but no evacuations were immediately announced. The National Hurricane Centre's latest prediction had the storm scraping past Florida but not making landfall

Hospitalisations for the coronavirus have been declining for the past week and a half, with fewer than 8,000 treated for the coronavirus on Saturday. That's down from highs of more than 9,500 last week.