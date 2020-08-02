Left Menu
Philippines COVID-19 tally exceeds 100,000 with fourth consecutive record breaking rise

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has exceeded the 100,000 marks with a record 5,032 new infections registered on Sunday, the Health Ministry's data showed.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [The Phillipines], August 2 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has exceeded the 100,000 marks with a record 5,032 new infections registered on Sunday, the Health Ministry's data showed. With the total cases now reaching 103,185, the spread of COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian nation is steeply rising. The daily growth rate just this Thursday set a record at over 3,800 cases, the next day there were nearly 4,000 new infections detected and on Saturday, over 4,800 cases were detected.

More than 65,000 people have recovered from the ailment, while 2,059 people have died. The Philippines' epidemiological dynamic mirrors that of many Southeast Asian nations, where COVID-19 infections have only recently begun to climb. Most other nations in Europe and the Americas experienced an initial spread of the virus which later tailed off only to begin climbing again after easing of restrictions. (Sputnik/ANI)

