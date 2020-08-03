PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Microsoft to press on with TikTok deal talks after Trump call https://on.ft.com/3flgcqf France to push for rule-of-law sanctions as part of EU recovery plan https://on.ft.com/33iEmzj

Marathon Petroleum to sell Speedway to 7-Eleven owner for $21 bln https://on.ft.com/30k8LeM Overview

Microsoft Corp said on Sunday that it would continue discussions to acquire popular short-video app TikTok from Chinese internet giant ByteDance, and that it was aiming to conclude the negotiations by Sept. 15. France will push for financial sanctions under the EU's 750 billion euro ($880 billion) coronavirus recovery fund against states that undermine fundamental human rights, its junior European affairs minister, Clément Beaune, told the Financial Times.

Marathon Petroleum has agreed to sell its Speedway gas stations in the United States to Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings for $21 billion, the companies said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)