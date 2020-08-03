Left Menu
Will keep exploring TikTok purchase, says Microsoft after talks with President Trump

Microsoft is set to move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, the company said in a statement.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 07:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 07:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft is set to move quickly to pursue discussions with TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, in a matter of weeks, and in any event completing these discussions no later than September 15, the company said in a statement. "Following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump, Microsoft is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok in the United States," Microsoft said in its release.

The tech giant stated it is committed to acquiring TikTok subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury. This comes after President Trump on Friday said US is planning to ban TikTok amid worsening relations between US and China.

"The discussions with ByteDance will build upon a notification made by Microsoft and ByteDance to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). The two companies have provided notice of their intent to explore a preliminary proposal that would involve a purchase of the TikTok service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and would result in Microsoft owning and operating TikTok in these markets. Microsoft may invite other American investors to participate on a minority basis in this purchase," the statement read. It stressed that this new structure would build on the experience TikTok users currently love, while adding world-class security, privacy, and digital safety protections.

"The operating model for the service would be built to ensure transparency to users as well as appropriate security oversight by governments in these countries," the release said while adding that among other measures, Microsoft would ensure that all private data of TikTok's American users is transferred to and remains in the United States. "To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred," it said.

These discussions, the release said, are preliminary and there can be no assurance that a transaction which involves Microsoft will proceed. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

