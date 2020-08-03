Left Menu
Indian engineer falls to death from building in UAE on Eid al-Adha

A 24-year-old Indian engineer has fallen to death from the sixth floor of a residential building on Eid al-Adha in the UAE’s Sharjah, a media report said on Monday. Sumesh, who came to the UAE a year ago, worked as a designer in Sharjah's Muwaileh area. His roommates said that he had some "personal issues" that had been "bothering him for some time", according to the report.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:45 IST
A 24-year-old Indian engineer has fallen to death from the sixth floor of a residential building on Eid al-Adha in the UAE’s Sharjah, a media report said on Monday. The electrical engineer, identified with his single name Sumesh, hailed from Kerala, Khaleej Times reported.

He lived in a building in Al Dhaid in Sharjah, from where he fell to death on Friday, the report said, adding that he was apparently talking over the phone and threw it down minutes before the incident. Sumesh, who came to the UAE a year ago, worked as a designer in Sharjah's Muwaileh area.

His roommates said that he had some "personal issues" that had been "bothering him for some time", according to the report. "It was Eid al-Adha and our cook had made biryani for us. We were all cracking jokes and having a good time. In fact, even Cuckoo (Sumesh) was also laughing with us. He seemed happy. Nobody had anticipated this.

“I did sense a few times that something was troubling him and I even asked him about it, but he brushed it off,” the report quoted his roommate Dileep Kumar as saying. Shans KF, another roommate, said Sumesh was to travel to India for his annual leave but could not because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police have launched an investigation and moved the body to the forensic lab for an autopsy..

