18-hour long fight between Afghan forces, terrorists end, 29 killed

The fight between Afghan forces and terrorists in Nangarhar prison in Jalalabad, which claimed at least 29 lives, has ended after almost 18 hours, reported TOLO news on Monday. "Attack on Nangarhar prison has ended," Fawad Aman, a spokesman for Defense Ministry, was quoted as saying.

He further said the prison is now under the control of Afghan forces. At least 29 people have been killed and 50 injured in the fighting between Afghan security forces and terrorists who raided a jail overnight, Attaullah Khogyani, Nangarhar governor's spokesman told TOLO news.

The attack has been claimed by ISIS. Earlier, Khogyani told Al Jazeera that among the dead were prisoners as well as civilians, prison guards and Afghan security personnel.

The attack in the provincial capital Jalalabad began late on Sunday when a suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the prison entrance. Three terrorists have been killed so far. (ANI)