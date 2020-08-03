More than 300 prisoners at large after Islamic State attack on Eastern Afghan prison

More than 300 prisoners are still at large after an attack by the Islamic State jihadist group on a prison in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, the governor's spokesman said on Monday.

Attaullah Khugyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said that of the 1,793 prisoners, just over 1,025 had tried to escape and been recaptured, and 430 had remained inside the prison. "The rest are missing," he said.

The attack began on Sunday night and clashes between gunmen and security forces continued on Monday, with at least 29 people killed and more than 50 wounded, he said.