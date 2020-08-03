Televisa, Azteca to provide TV learning as Mexican schools stay shut
Mexico's major networks including Televisa and TV Azteca have agreed with the government to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nationwide as schools remain shut because coronavirus cases remain too high. The plan was announced by the education minister, Esteban Moctezuma, and top executives of the country's largest TV networks at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning press conference. "The pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges of our time," Moctezuma said.Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:39 IST
Mexico's major networks including Televisa and TV Azteca have agreed with the government to launch a home schooling scheme to be broadcast nationwide as schools remain shut because coronavirus cases remain too high.
The plan was announced by the education minister, Esteban Moctezuma, and top executives of the country's largest TV networks at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning press conference. When the 2020-2021 academic school year kicks off on Aug. 24 "it will begin as distance learning because the conditions don't exist to do it in person," Moctezuma said. "We all want to return to the classroom in the company of our friends and teachers we miss, however the risk to health and life remains high."
Mexico has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with 47,746 deaths and 439,046 known cases. "The pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges of our time," Moctezuma said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mexico
- TV Azteca
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Televisa
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 7,615 new cases of coronavirus, marking record
Mexico reports more than 7,600 new daily cases
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,311 new cases of coronavirus, 296 more deaths; Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record and more
EXCLUSIVE-Mexico courts companies to lure business from Asia under new trade deal
EXCLUSIVE-Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal