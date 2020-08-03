Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian national among 10 killed in landslides in Nepal

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district, police said on Monday. Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday Seven of the deceased were residents of Birgunj metropolis, while one was an Indian national, police said According to police, they were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter when the landslide hit.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:59 IST
Indian national among 10 killed in landslides in Nepal

An Indian national is among 10 people killed in landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district, police said on Monday. Eight labourers died in a landslide in Melamchi area near China border on Sunday

Seven of the deceased were residents of Birgunj metropolis, while one was an Indian national, police said

According to police, they were sleeping in a tin-roofed shelter when the landslide hit. Rescuers dug through the mud and took out all the eight bodies. In a separate incident, a couple was buried alive after a landslide hit their house in Baruwa area, police said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 8,000 health officials to join police to conduct Lanka polls

Over 8,000 health officials will be on duty alongside over 69,000 police personnel during Sri Lankas parliamentary election to be held on Wednesday amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a senior medical officer announced on Monday. Over 16 milli...

MP allows temples to play Ramdhun, Sundarkand on Aug 4, 5

Madhya Pradesh government has given conditional permission to play Ramdhun and Sundarkand records in temples and light up earthen lamps on August 4 and 5, while observing COVID-19 norms. In an order dated July 31, the state government said ...

INSIGHT-COVID-19 long-term toll signals billions in healthcare costs ahead

Late in March, Laura Gross, 72, was recovering from gall bladder surgery in her Fort Lee, New Jersey, home when she became sick again. Her throat, head and eyes hurt, her muscles and joints ached and she felt like she was in a fog. Her diag...

Heavy to very heavy rains in MP in next 24 hours: IMD

The IMD on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in many parts of Madhya Pradesh over the next 24 hours. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning was likely to oc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020