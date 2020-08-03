Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut

Before joining the government, Moctezuma was a senior executive at the charitable arm of the Azteca group. Some 94% of Mexican households have a television, but in areas of the country without a television signal or internet access, students will be able to take classes over the radio, the education minister said.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:03 IST
Mexican TV networks to provide home learning for students as schools stay shut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mexican students will be educated in the next academic year through a home-learning program broadcast by major networks such as TV Azteca until a drop in coronavirus infections allows for schools to be reopened, the government said on Monday. The decision to keep the nation's schools closed after the Aug. 24 start of the academic year reflects stubbornly high infection rates and deaths in Latin America's second-largest economy.

The plan was announced by the education minister, Esteban Moctezuma, who was flanked by top executives of Azteca, Televisa and other networks at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular morning press conference. When the 2020-2021 academic school year kicks off "it will begin as distance learning because the conditions don't exist to do it in person," Moctezuma said.

"We are obliged to look for alternatives, to look for answers so that girls, boys and youths continue to have access to education," he said. Before joining the government, Moctezuma was a senior executive at the charitable arm of the Azteca group.

Some 94% of Mexican households have a television, but in areas of the country without a television signal or internet access, students will be able to take classes over the radio, the education minister said. Mexico has the third-highest coronavirus death toll in the world, with 47,746 deaths and 439,046 known cases.

"The pandemic represents one of the greatest challenges of our time," Moctezuma said. The government aims to restart in-person learning once the traffic-light system used to measure how widespread coronavirus is falls to the green light level, which is the lowest.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-BetMGM becomes PGA Tour betting partner

BetMGM was named an official betting operator of the PGA Tour on Monday, agreeing to a multi-year content and marketing deal. Through the power of the BetMGM brand and resources, this new relationship will help accelerate our sports betting...

Revoking special status of JK will not change 'reality of Kashmir issue': Hurriyat

The Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Conference faction alleged Monday that the muscular move revoking Jammu and Kashmirs special status was aimed at changing its demographic and physical character but it will not alter the reality of the K...

Did not get any complaint from Sushant family in Feb: Cops

The Mumbai Police on Monday rejected the claim made by late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father that the family had filed a written complaint on February 25 apprehending threat to his sons life. Rajputs father, K K Singh, has said they had f...

Six more die due to spurious liquor in Punjab; death toll 110

The death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy rose to 110 with six more people reported dead after drinking spurious liquor, officials said on Monday. Three fatalities were reported from Tarn Taran, two from Gurdaspurs Batala and one from Amri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020