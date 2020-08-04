Beijing actions along LAC jeopardised India-China relations, says Chinese dissident

Left Menu
The cordial relationship that India and China had built over the past years has been jeopardised due to Beijing's actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party leader.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:16 IST
China and Indian flags. Image Credit: ANI

The cordial relationship that India and China had built over the past years has been jeopardised due to Beijing's actions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party leader. In an opinion piece in Newsweek, Jianli, who is founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives for China, said that in its anxiousness to appear "strong" after it failed to effectively handle the outbreak of COVID-19 in its initial stages, China revealed its ugly, untrustworthy side to India.

"The cordial relationship that India and China had built consequent to summit meetings between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Wuhan in 2018 and Mamallapuram in 2019 has been jeopardised due to China's actions along the Line of Actual Control," he wrote. "In its anxiousness to appear strong, China revealed its ugly, untrustworthy side to India. In response, India adopted a string of measures in various spheres--diplomacy, military, economy and technology," as per the Chinese dissident.

Other countries also stood up in support of India and voiced opposition to China's latest territorial expansionist move in the Himalayan region. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo minced no words in condemning China and its "incredibly aggressive action" on the Indian border, according to Jianli. "According to the US, the incident "dovetailed with a larger pattern of Chinese aggression in other parts of the world." French Defence Minister Florence Parly, while expressing condolence over the death of Indian soldiers, conveyed the French Armed Forces' firm and friendly support to India," he noted

"Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki also expressed opposition over China's "unilateral attempt to change the status quo." Australia, too, took a similar approach, with Barry O'Farrell, Australian High Commissioner, commenting that both India and Australia were "grappling with the implications of creeping authoritarianism," he further said. Jianli is of the view that China is now wary that India could adopt a path now that is not in China's interest following the clash in the Galwan Valley and push from western government and media.

Jianli said Beijing's sense of insecurity over the prospect of losing India's goodwill came out vividly when a Global Times editorial tried to convince India that "China has never been a 'wolf' in its relations with India and in other issues concerning China's core interests." "One look at the editorials that appeared after the Galwan Valley clash in Global Times, the official mouthpiece of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), reveals the extent of China's apprehensions and anxiety. Normally one would have expected Global Times to launch a barrage of criticism and condemnation on India. However, its tone towards India has been surprisingly sober," he wrote.

Jianli suggested that India, as the world's largest democracy, should play a leadership role in the formation of this alliance against the CCP. "Asian democracies should form an alliance. India, as the world's largest democracy, should play a leadership role in the formation of this alliance. An integrated Asia dominated by the CCP would be based on a completely different value system," he said.

"Once formed, it would become a nightmare for Asian democratic countries--and a setback for the entire free world. It is no exaggeration to say that we face a critical moment that will determine whether Asia is defined by democracy or tyranny, and India has a responsibility to act," he added. (ANI)

