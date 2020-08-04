Left Menu
Development News Edition

East Turkistan Government-in-Exile lauds US sanctions against XPCC

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile has lauded the United States decision to levy sanctions on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), for its role in China's brutal campaign of colonisation and genocide of minorities.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 13:31 IST
East Turkistan Government-in-Exile lauds US sanctions against XPCC
East Turkistan, also known as Xinjiang's Prime Minister Salih Hudayar. Image Credit: ANI

The East Turkistan Government-in-Exile has lauded the United States decision to levy sanctions on the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), for its role in China's brutal campaign of colonisation and genocide of minorities. "The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) applauds the US Treasury Department for sanctioning the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), also known as the Bingtuan, for its role in China's brutal campaign of colonisation and genocide. The US also sanctioned Sun Jinlong, former Party Secretary of the XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, Deputy Party Secretary and Commander of the XPCC," the government said in a statement on Monday.

Last week, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had announced that sanctions have been imposed on XPCC and two of its officials for their connection to serious human rights abuse on the Uyghur community in Xinjiang. After the sanctions imposed by the US Department of the Treasury, Pompeo urged countries worldwide to condemn the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for their continuous human rights abuse against its own citizens.

Since 2017, the XPCC has played a crucial role in China's mass internment of over 3 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples in concentration camps, forced labour, forced bio-metric collection, forced population control and sterilisation, and extensive surveillance across East Turkistan, according to East Turkistan government. The XPCC runs at least 74 labour camps across Occupied East Turkistan, where Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples are used as slave labour.

"The US government's sanctioning of the XPCC is of great importance as it directly seeks to hold accountable the Chinese entity, which has not only played the most direct role in China's colonisation and occupation of East Turkistan but also has for decades facilitated the genocide of East Turkistan's people," the East Turkistan government said. "We thank the US government and the Trump Administration for actively working to hold China accountable for its mass atrocities against East Turkistan and its peoples," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

French top scientific body sees second wave of COVID-19 in autumn or winter

Frances top scientific body said a second wave of the coronavirus was highly likely this autumn or winter as the country grapples with a marked increase of new cases of the disease over the past two weeks.France has the situation under cont...

Sushant's death case to be handed over to CBI: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In a serious twist in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the sensational death by suicide case of the Bollywood star on a request from his father, Chief Minist...

COVID-19 will disappear with blessings of Lord Ram: Shiv Sena

The COVID-19 crisis in the country will disappear with the blessings of Lord Ram, the Shiv Sena said on Tuesday, and pointed out that veterans like L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi wont be present in Ayodhya for the temple bhoomi pujan ce...

Tennis-Mental adjustment crucial in return to court, says Yastremska

Dayana Yastremska says making the mental adjustment to being back on court was crucial after the Ukrainian played in her first competitive match since the COVID-19 shutdown at the WTA Tours Palermo Ladies Open on Monday. Nearly five months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020