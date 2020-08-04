Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghan grand assembly on fate of hundreds of Taliban prisoners set for Friday

Afghanistan will convene a grand assembly of elders, known as the loya jirga, in Kabul on Friday to decide the fate of hundreds of prisoners the Taliban insist should be released before entering peace talks with the government.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 04-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 15:10 IST
Afghan grand assembly on fate of hundreds of Taliban prisoners set for Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan will convene a grand assembly of elders, known as the loya jirga, in Kabul on Friday to decide the fate of hundreds of prisoners the Taliban insist should be released before entering peace talks with the government. A pact reached by U.S. and Taliban negotiators in Doha in February had agreed that 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released from Afghan jails as a precondition to the militant movement holding talks with the government.

President Ashraf Ghani's government has released all but 400, saying their crimes were too grave. On Sunday, it declared a loya jirga, a traditional consultative gathering of elders, community leaders and politicians was needed to debate what to do with the remaining prisoners. And on Tuesday, the government fixed the date.

"These 400 are those who have been convicted in killings from two to 40 people, drug trafficking, those sentenced to death and involved in major crimes, including kidnapping," Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for the president, said. He said a loya jirga, regarded in the constitutional as the highest expression of the Afghan people, was required as the president was not empowered to release prisoners convicted of such crimes.

Held under a giant tent, the loya jirga is a centuries-old institution used to build consensus among competing tribes, factions and ethnic groups and to discuss matters of national importance, traditionally convened under extraordinary circumstances. On Sunday, as the government and Taliban were observing the last day of three-day ceasefire for Muslim Eid holidays, Islamic State militants launched a brazen attack at a prison in eastern Nangarhar province and freed hundreds of inmates.

The violence comes at a sensitive time for Afghanistan as the U.S. attempts to usher a peace deal between Afghan government and the Taliban to end 19-year-old war. Since the U.S.-Taliban agreement in Febuary, 3,560 Afghan security forces personnel have been killed in attacks by militants, thousands more have been wounded, Ghani said last week.

In the same week, U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a report that more than 1,280 Afghan civilians had been killed in the first six months of the year, mainly as a result of fighting between Afghan government forces and Taliban insurgents.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: 200 villagers shifted to relief camps in rain-hit Pithoragarh

Rescue efforts with the help of a helicopter&#160; continued in the rain-hit areas of the Uttarakhands Pithoragarh district on Tuesday, with at least 200 villagers accommodated in two relief camps at Baram and Mawani in Bangapani sub-divisi...

CISF asks field commanders to sensitise troops about dangers, proper usage of social media

The Central Industrial Security Force has directed its field commanders to spread awareness about the dangers of irresponsible use of social media and ensure that the new guidelines framed in this context are followed scrupulously. The abou...

WB Health Dept requests ICMR to change guidelines on COVID-19 retests

The West Bengal Health department has written to the ICMR requesting it to change its guidelines on immediate retest of a person of who has tested negative in antigen test for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. In this season of f...

Police issue preventive order ahead of Ram temple ceremony

On the eve of the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Pune rural police on Tuesday issued an order warning action against people circulating inflammatory, misleading and objectionable content on s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020