Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits southeast Turkey - observatory

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook southeast Turkey's Malatya province on Tuesday, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute said.

It said that the quake struck at a depth of about 5 kilometres. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said the quake was magnitude 5.2.

The mayor of Puturge, at the epicentre of the quake, told broadcaster CNNTurk it had caused some damage, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.