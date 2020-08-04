Left Menu
India, Russia discuss issues of interaction for SCO, RIC, BRICS meet

India and Russia on Tuesday discussed the issues that will be taken up between both countries at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), RIC (Russia-India-China) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) platforms.

04-08-2020
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at SCO meeting in Tashkent in November 2019. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India and Russia on Tuesday discussed the issues that will be taken up between both countries at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), RIC (Russia-India-China) and BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) platforms. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov had a telephonic conversation with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of India Harsh V Shringla.

According to a press statement, the parties discussed current topics of bilateral cooperation, the schedule of Russian-Indian meetings at various levels, as well as global and regional issues, including issues of interaction between Moscow and New Delhi at the SCO, RIC and BRICS platforms. Both leaders agreed to continue to maintain working contacts.

Russia has proposed SCO Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow on September 10, the meet will also see the participation of Pakistan and China. According to diplomatic sources, "On the same day, Russia has also offered to host BRICS Foreign Minister's meet."

Informed sources here told ANI that this meet was scheduled during pre-COVID times and India can only confirm its participation after evaluating the current situation, as of now there is no official confirmation that India will take part in the scheduled meetings in Moscow. (ANI)

