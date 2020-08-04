Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanese try to storm energy ministry amid power cuts

Amid the crisis, recurrent power outage worsened as the government failed to secure essential energy sources. Lebanon has largely relied on fuel shipped in from neighbouring countries and imported diesel for the powerful generators cartel that provides for the incomplete national grid, in shambles since the end of the war.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:21 IST
Lebanese try to storm energy ministry amid power cuts

Dozens of Lebanese protesters tried to storm the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, angered by prolonged power cuts as the country grapples with a crippling economic crisis. Security forces pushed back against the angry protesters, chasing away some who breached the ministry perimeter. Scuffles ensued as protesters pushed the metal barricade and said they plan to set up a sit-in at the ministry.

“We came today and we will stay" said an unnamed protester who read a statement to the media, adding that they will liberate the ministry “from corruption ... and the management that plunged this country into darkness.” Lebanon's economic and financial crisis poses the most significant threat to the country since a devastating 15-year civil war ended in 1990. The highly-indebted government is facing a rapid inflation, soaring unemployment and poverty, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the crisis, recurrent power outage worsened as the government failed to secure essential energy sources.

Lebanon has largely relied on fuel shipped in from neighbouring countries and imported diesel for the powerful generators cartel that provides for the incomplete national grid, in shambles since the end of the war. For decades, the country struggled with power cuts and a huge public debt for the national electricity company that racks up a deficit of nearly USD 2 billion a year. But the rationing increased since June, and became so severe that residents reported only a couple of hours of electricity per day in some areas. Generator providers shut down their machines to ration existing fuel and raised prices because of a plunging national currency. Lebanese turned to traditional kerosene lamps and candles while hospitals warned their fuel stock was running out.

Lebanon's problems are rooted in years of mismanagement and corruption. Nationwide protests that erupted last October subsided amid restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic and widening troubles. But limited protests have recently returned, particularly since prolonged power cuts in the summer heat.

“We want to send a message that we are not leaving here until there is electricity" all day, said Ali Daher, another protester..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.Necessary contact ...

MP university inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

The state-run Atal Bihari VajpayeeHindi University ABVHU here has signed an MoU with First AidCouncil of India to educate students from less privilegedbackground in urban and rural areas of Madhya PradeshUnder the MoU, study centres or exte...

NRAI defers national camp for indefinite period, keeping in mind health safety

The national shooting federation NRAI on Tuesday deferred the compulsory national camp for its Olympic core group for an indefinite period on health safety grounds. Reviewing the decision taken during the emerging meeting of its governing c...

10 COVID-19 deaths, 390 fresh cases in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 390 COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 22,396, while 10 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll from the disease to 417, officials said. They said all the 10 deaths w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020