Lebanese Red cross chief says hundreds injured treated, many still trapped in area of blast
Hundreds of people who were injured in the Beirut port blast were taken to hospitals but many remain trapped in homes damaged by the explosion, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross said. George Kettaneh told local media there was no exact figure of how many were injured as many were still trapped in homes and within the area of the blast.Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:04 IST
Hundreds of people who were injured in the Beirut port blast were taken to hospitals but many remain trapped in homes damaged by the explosion, the head of the Lebanese Red Cross said.
George Kettaneh told local media there was no exact figure of how many were injured as many were still trapped in homes and within the area of the blast. Others were being rescued by boat.
Lebanese broadcaster LBCI quoted Hotel Dieu Hospital in Beirut as saying that was treating more than 500 injuries and was not able to receive more. Tens of injured needed operations, the hospital said appealing for blood donations.
