Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heatwave Harry? As temperatures soar, naming the threat may save lives

Giving heatwaves names and strength ratings, as for hurricanes, could drive home the spiking danger from a threat that kills more people in the United States each year than storms and floods but rarely hits headlines, heat experts said on Tuesday. "People do not understand this risk and we need to change that," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Washington-based Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, which works to cut climate change, migration and security risks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:36 IST
Heatwave Harry? As temperatures soar, naming the threat may save lives
Representative image Image Credit: health mil

Giving heatwaves names and strength ratings, as for hurricanes, could drive home the spiking danger from a threat that kills more people in the United States each year than storms and floods but rarely hits headlines, heat experts said on Tuesday.

"People do not understand this risk and we need to change that," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Washington-based Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, which works to cut climate change, migration and security risks. With 2020 set to be one of the hottest years on record, in a long string of them, "extreme heat is or will be felt by everyone, everywhere, at some point. We have to build awareness to this invisible threat," she told an online event.

The push to name heatwaves is backed by the Extreme Heat Resilience Alliance (EHRA), a new coalition of 30 big-city mayors and insurance officials, as well as health, climate change and policy experts from around the globe. Unlike floods or storms, heatwaves are largely an unseen risk, with many deaths occurring inside homes and losses apparent only when "excess deaths" above normal rates of mortality are examined, public health researchers say.

Heat deaths can occur from dehydration, heat stroke, kidney failure or as existing health problems are aggravated, the World Health Organization says. Assigning heatwaves names and risk ratings could help people better understand the scale of the threat as climate change brings more extreme heat, EHRA members said.

A report published on Monday by the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research found that by the end of the century, heat deaths globally could nearly equal those from all infectious diseases combined today, if the planet continues to warm at its present pace. The research, done by the Climate Impact Lab and based on data from 40 countries, found the problem will be most severe in the already hot tropics, in countries from Bangladesh to Sudan, where people may struggle to afford adequate cooling.

Large parts of the world - from the Middle East to Siberia and Australia - have seen fast-worsening heatwaves in recent years. SWELTERING CITIES

At Tuesday's event, Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis said his city was one of those most at risk from extreme heat in Europe, and was likely to see the tourism it depends on slashed as summer heatwaves grow. He described rising heat as "one of our city's greatest challenges".

Mayor Francis Suarez of Miami similarly said his city could see the number of 40-degree Celsius (104F) days each year more than double to 100 by 2050, bringing stronger hurricanes from warmer seas and more mosquito-driven disease threats. In cities like India's Chennai, where the seasons are already "hot, hotter and hottest", soaring temperatures could undermine food and water security for the poor, said Krishna Mohan, Chennai's chief resilience officer.

Finding ways to counter heatwave risks, from providing heat insurance to expanding access to affordable cooling, will be crucial to protect the 3.5 billion people expected to be hit by deadly heatwaves by mid-century, the new alliance noted. Almost half of those at risk - 1.6 billion people - are in cities, EHRA members said.

Ricardo Lara, California's insurance commissioner, said heat was a particular problem for the poor who lack air-conditioning and access to green spaces. He remembers growing up in East Los Angeles and sleeping out on his home's porch on hot nights, in an effort to stay cool. Now he worries job losses due to COVID-19 could leave many people unable to pay for cooling as summer temperatures spike.

"Heatwaves are a risk that has never been fully recognised but one we are currently living with," he said. Julie Arrighi, a heat specialist based in Uganda for the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre, said efforts to deal with heat often faced "woeful under-funding" because the issue was not widely acknowledged.

Author Jeff Goodell, a senior fellow at the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center, which is based at the Atlantic Council, said the lack of broad public concern about increasingly deadly heat was remarkable. Extreme heat is "going to cause death and migration", he warned. "What strikes me is how little we understand this, and how large the implications of this are."

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana passes away

JDS MLA from Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district B Sathyanarayana passed away Tuesday night after suffering for a long period from advanced chronic liver disease, the hospital where he was undergoing treatment said. He was 69 ye...

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Arms and ammunition were seized from a fish farm in Manipurs Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the seizure was made from the farm in the Kodompokpi Mayai Leikai by a joint team of the state police and Assam ...

Tripura: 4 arrested for allegedly spitting on doctor, gets interim bail

Four persons arrested for allegedly spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura were granted interim bail by a court here on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments, judicial magistrate Sanjan Lal Tripura granted interim bail to the ...

Mexico details capture of capo who 'never slept two nights in the same place'

After receiving a tip that one of Mexicos top crime bosses never slept at the same place for two nights in a row, Mexican authorities cased four homes for 72 hours before launching a raid that led to the arrest of the capo known as El Marro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020