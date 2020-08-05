Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Carolina sheriff apologises for hog-tied inmate's death

Kimbrough also said the sheriff's office has undergone administrative changes as a result of Neville's death, including what Kimbrough described as “integrative training" with the department which involves medical providers. “Your father has changed the way health care will be dispensed at the Forsyth County Detention Center as well as how it will be dispensed throughout this region,” the sheriff said, adding that a portion of the jail will be named for Neville, pending permission from the family to do so.

PTI | Winston-Salem | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:41 IST
North Carolina sheriff apologises for hog-tied inmate's death
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@bobbyfkimbrough)

A North Carolina sheriff apologized on Tuesday to the family of a Black man who died while in custody last year, one day before a video of the incident that led to his death is set to be released. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said during a news conference that he was saddened by the video showing jail officers hog-tying John Neville before Neville died at a local hospital last December.

"And I cried as well," Kimbrough said, directing the comment to Sean Neville, John Neville's son, who was seated in front of the sheriff alongside family attorney Mike Grace. "While mistakes were made that day, the truth is the truth," the sheriff said.

Five former detention officers and a nurse were charged last month with involuntary manslaughter in connection with John Neville's death. Kimbrough also said the sheriff's office has undergone administrative changes as a result of Neville's death, including what Kimbrough described as "integrative training" with the department which involves medical providers.

"Your father has changed the way health care will be dispensed at the Forsyth County Detention Center as well as how it will be dispensed throughout this region," the sheriff said, adding that a portion of the jail will be named for Neville, pending permission from the family to do so. Two portions of the video are to be released Wednesday morning. One of them runs nearly 20 minutes and is from the body camera of one of the five former detention officers involved. Another is almost 26 minutes.

According to an attorney for Neville's family, the video shows Neville telling jailers 24 different times that he could not breathe while he was restrained with his arms behind his back and his legs folded in a "hog-tie" position, according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Neville died of a brain injury on December 4 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, three days after Kernersville police arrested him on a warrant accusing him of assaulting a female in Guilford County.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forwardcenter Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunders 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and sco...

JD(S) MLA B Sathyanarayana passes away

JDS MLA from Sira assembly constituency in Tumakuru district B Sathyanarayana passed away Tuesday night after suffering for a long period from advanced chronic liver disease, the hospital where he was undergoing treatment said. He was 69 ye...

Arms, ammunition seized in Manipur

Arms and ammunition were seized from a fish farm in Manipurs Imphal West district on Tuesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the seizure was made from the farm in the Kodompokpi Mayai Leikai by a joint team of the state police and Assam ...

Tripura: 4 arrested for allegedly spitting on doctor, gets interim bail

Four persons arrested for allegedly spitting on a doctor at a medical facility in Tripura were granted interim bail by a court here on Tuesday. After hearing the arguments, judicial magistrate Sanjan Lal Tripura granted interim bail to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020