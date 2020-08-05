Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 07:15 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Health official Wormald leads race to become UK's top civil servant https://on.ft.com/2PqMGoA Amazon's Deliveroo investment approved by UK regulator https://on.ft.com/33qaLE2

PizzaExpress to cut 1,100 jobs and sell UK business https://on.ft.com/3keBrxN EU launches probe into Google's $2 billion bid for Fitbit https://on.ft.com/3keBHNh

Overview Chris Wormald, the most senior Department of Health official, is the favourite to assume the role of the new head of the UK's civil service, with prime minister Boris Johnson pressing ahead with an overhaul of the government's Whitehall machine.

Britain's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has approved Amazon.com Inc's minority investment in online delivery group Deliveroo. Privately held restaurant group PizzaExpress has put its UK business up for sale and cautioned of 1,100 job cuts as it takes measures to stave off collapse, with the casual dining sector in deep trouble owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Alphabet Inc unit Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit Inc, saying the acquisition could harm competition. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Convention on worst forms of child labour receives universal ratification

Formally known as Convention No. 182, the treaty, adopted two decades ago, achieved universal ratification on Tuesday, making it the most rapidly ratified Convention in the UN agencys 101-year history.Universal ratification of Convention 18...

COVID-19 protocols in place as Ayodhya gets ready for grand Ram Temple ceremony

The Saryu Ghat was seen decorated ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanitisation work was also done at the Hanuman Garhi temple in the morning ahead of...

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

A massive explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the citys port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in...

Lebanon: UN ‘actively assisting’ in response to huge explosions at Beirut port

A statement from a UN spokesperson said Secretary-General Antnio Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in the capital...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020