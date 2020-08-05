PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - August 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Health official Wormald leads race to become UK's top civil servant https://on.ft.com/2PqMGoA Amazon's Deliveroo investment approved by UK regulator https://on.ft.com/33qaLE2

PizzaExpress to cut 1,100 jobs and sell UK business https://on.ft.com/3keBrxN EU launches probe into Google's $2 billion bid for Fitbit https://on.ft.com/3keBHNh

Overview Chris Wormald, the most senior Department of Health official, is the favourite to assume the role of the new head of the UK's civil service, with prime minister Boris Johnson pressing ahead with an overhaul of the government's Whitehall machine.

Britain's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has approved Amazon.com Inc's minority investment in online delivery group Deliveroo. Privately held restaurant group PizzaExpress has put its UK business up for sale and cautioned of 1,100 job cuts as it takes measures to stave off collapse, with the casual dining sector in deep trouble owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Alphabet Inc unit Google's $2.1 billion bid for Fitbit Inc, saying the acquisition could harm competition. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)