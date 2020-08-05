Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 78

Beirut [Lebanon], Aug 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll from a powerful explosion in the port of Beirut has increased to 78 people, more than 4,000 people were injured, the Al Jazeera television channel reported citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

"The death toll from the blast increased to 78, more than 4,000 were injured," the channel said.

A powerful explosion occurred in the port area of Beirut on Tuesday evening. The city governor said half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of those injured. The head of the country's general security service, Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, said that in line with preliminary data, explosives that had been stored in the port for a long time detonated. (Sputnik/ANI)