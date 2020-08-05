12 people close to Mahbubullah Ghafari killed in Taliban ambush in Afghanistan

As many as 12 people close to Mahbubullah Ghafari, a former member of the provincial council of Baghlan in Afghanistan, were killed in a Taliban ambush on Wednesday. At least 12 people close to Mahbubullah Ghafari, a former member of the provincial council of Baghlan, were killed in a Taliban ambush on the Baghlan-Samangan highway on Wednesday morning, TOLO news quoted Ghafari as saying.

