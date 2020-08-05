Left Menu
Adults, who were advised by the government in late March to stay at home, spent on average six hours and 25 minutes a day watching news and entertainment, Ofcom said, a rise of almost a third on the same month a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 18:30 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Walt Disney Co's live-action epic "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to the company's streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday. U.S. subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay $30 to stream "Mulan" in their homes, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on a call with investors after the company reported quarterly earnings. Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mounts

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account. Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangi's brightly coloured suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighbourhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep. TV viewing surges during Britain's lockdown, led by streaming services

Britons spent 40% of their waking day watching TV and online video at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, including spending twice as long watching streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, regulator Ofcom said. Adults, who were advised by the government in late March to stay at home, spent on average six hours and 25 minutes a day watching news and entertainment, Ofcom said, a rise of almost a third on the same month a year ago.

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply, trade deficit shrinks

U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was falter...

Woman killed in name of 'honour' by sister in Pakistan

A 20-year-old woman was shot dead in the name of honour allegedly by her elder sister for wanting to marry a man of her choice against the wishes of her family in Pakistans Punjab province, police said. The incident took place in Khushal Si...

7 held for abducting, robbing father-son duo of gold, cash

The police have arrested seven men for allegedly posing as crime branch officials and robbing a bullion trader and his son of cash and gold worth crores after abducting them, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place on July 2...

After DMK MLA's praise for PM Modi, party suspends him

The DMK on Wednesday suspended its MLA Ku Ka Selvam, who is apparently leaning towards the BJP, and relieved himof party posts, a day after he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi andmet saffron party chief J P Nadda. The Dravidian party al...
