Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Walt Disney Co's live-action epic "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to the company's streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday. U.S. subscribers to Disney+ will need to pay $30 to stream "Mulan" in their homes, Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on a call with investors after the company reported quarterly earnings. Portia de Rossi speaks out as criticism of Ellen mounts

Actress Portia de Rossi defended Ellen DeGeneres on Monday after a social media campaign called for the talk show host to step down following reports of a hostile work environment for employees on set. De Rossi, who has been married to DeGeneres for 12 years, posted an "I Stand By Ellen" hashtag on her Instagram account. Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi neighbourhood

Most of us have accepted COVID-19 face masks as an inconvenient, albeit necessary, safety measure. For the style conscious like James Maina Mwangi, however, they are an unmissable fashion opportunity. Mwangi's brightly coloured suits and hats made him stand out even on the busy streets of Nairobi's Umoja neighbourhood, where nobody ever seems to sleep. TV viewing surges during Britain's lockdown, led by streaming services

Britons spent 40% of their waking day watching TV and online video at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown in April, including spending twice as long watching streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, regulator Ofcom said. Adults, who were advised by the government in late March to stay at home, spent on average six hours and 25 minutes a day watching news and entertainment, Ofcom said, a rise of almost a third on the same month a year ago.