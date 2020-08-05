Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pete Hamill, New York columnist from a bygone era, dead at 85

The author of several novels and works of nonfiction whose interests spanned the arts and sports and international affairs, he won a 1975 Grammy for writing the album notes to Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks." "Everyone knew that Pete was a consummate writer, but what shouldn't be lost on everyone was that he was truly a great reporter," said Lou Colasuonno, the only person besides Hamill to serve as editor of both the Post and the Daily News.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:22 IST
Pete Hamill, New York columnist from a bygone era, dead at 85
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Journalist Pete Hamill, a columnist, editor and author who personified the great New York City newspaper wars of a bygone era, died on Wednesday at age 85, the New York Daily News reported. Hamill, a lifelong New Yorker, passed away at a New York City hospital where he was taken after he fractured his hip following a fall on Saturday, the newspaper reported, citing Hamill's brother and former New York Daily News columnist Denis Hamill.

Pete Hamill was editor and columnist for both the New Daily News and the New York Post, the rare celebrity journalist who was known as both a hardbitten news man and a kind and generous mentor. The author of several novels and works of nonfiction whose interests spanned the arts and sports and international affairs, he won a 1975 Grammy for writing the album notes to Bob Dylan's "Blood on the Tracks."

"Everyone knew that Pete was a consummate writer, but what shouldn't be lost on everyone was that he was truly a great reporter," said Lou Colasuonno, the only person besides Hamill to serve as editor of both the Post and the Daily News. "He's irreplaceable and one of those people who makes cities great." Known to keep his cool during tense times in the newsroom, where he worked mostly from the 1960s to 1990s, Hamill also liked to unwind with drinks at places like the Lion's Head, a former writers' bar in Greenwich Village, though he gave up drinking later in life.

He documented his relationship with alcohol in his 1994 book "A Drinking Life: A Memoir." "There were two Pete Hamills. One showed no mercy for the comfortable that were taking advantage of people. The other was absolutely generous with his talents and his time with young people," Colasuonno said.

Hamill also became the subject of paparazzi and gossip when he dated famous women, such as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Shirley MacLaine. He was a friend of Robert F. Kennedy and was with the senator and Democratic presidential hopeful when he was fatally wounded at a Los Angeles hotel 1968.

Hamill was well known for a friendly rivalry with famed Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin. While Breslin epitomized sympathy with the common man, Hamill's style was more erudite and poetic, despite having dropped out of high school. They were the subject of the 2018 HBO documentary "Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Diwali comes early in Ayodhya as people light lamps to celebrate Ram Temple bhoomi pujan

Deepawali came early in the temple town of Ayodhya, as people from different sections of the society lit earthen lamps to celebrate the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple, which was held on Wednesday morning. The road leading from Hanumangarhi t...

Lebanon Tribunal postpones verdict in Hariri case to Aug 18

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Wednesday said it would postpone its verdict in the trial over the 2005 bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri to August 18, following the huge explosion in Beiruts port on Tue...

Motor racing-Di Resta on standby as McLaren F1 reserve

Former F1 driver Paul di Resta will be on standby this weekend as McLarens reserve for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone after having a seat fitting on Wednesday, the British team said.Under COVID-19 protocols, the 34-year-old ...

UN-backed Lebanon tribunal delays verdicts

A UN-backed tribunal has postponed the delivery of judgments in the trial of four members of the militant group Hezbollah charged with involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri. The move was a mark...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020