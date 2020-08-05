Left Menu
PoK activist celebrates first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A

A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) celebrated the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by cutting a tricolour cake and releasing balloons in the air.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:50 IST
Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A political activist hailing from Mirpur in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) celebrated the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A by cutting a tricolour cake and releasing balloons in the air. Feeling proud of the day, activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) region living in Glasgow said, "The abrogation of Article 370 helped the people of PoK to be a part of India."

He also said, "It has broken the chain of violence which started on October 22, 1947 and continued right up to 2019. Cross border infiltration, violence against Kashmiri Pandits, target killings, drug smuggling under the guise of independence movement all came to an abrupt halt on August 5, 2019 with the abrogation of Article 370." Activist Mirza said he believes that there is a significant decline in violence across the Valley, no protests on July 13 which was falsely hailed as a Kashmir Martyrs Day, the pending bloodshed that Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan predicted from the floor of the United Nations threatening a nuclear war between India and Pakistan -all have proved to be hollow and disillusioned.

"Women are enjoying equal rights for the first time in Kashmir and 400,000 war refugees from PoK living in shanty camps have been recognised as Indian citizens and JK domicile has been granted to them", said Mirza. The abrogation of Article 370 is the beginning of the end of Pakistan sponsored jihadist violence in Kashmir.

However, Pakistan still continues to send terrorists from across the border. Mirza said, "She is still using its protege in the jihadist groups to issue provocative statements to the media. But the jihadi propaganda is falling on deaf ears since the element of fear cultivated among the population by the jihadi terrorists is waning fast."

"Under the current government in the centre people of Kashmir have begun to return to a normal life and the people in GB and PoK are hopeful that soon they will also be reunited with the motherland and free from Pakistani occupation." he said. Mirza is among the many among those from PoK and Gilgit Baltistan who are celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

"Thank you Modiji," he added while releasing the tricolour balloons in the air. (ANI)

