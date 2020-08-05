Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devices

Twitter fixes security issue affecting some Android devicesReuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 23:32 IST
Twitter Inc said on Wednesday it had fixed a security issue that could have allowed hackers to access private Twitter data, including messages, of some Android users.
The microblogging site said it was not aware of the security issue was exploited by attackers, adding it had updated Twitter's Android app so that other apps cannot access its data. (https://bit.ly/2Ptw5Al) Twitter added that this was an underlying Android security issue and was not a hack or a breach, nor was it related to any other recent security incident.
Hackers accessed the social media company's internal systems on July 15 to hijack some of the platform's top voices including U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former U.S. President Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.
- READ MORE ON:
- Twitter Inc
- Android
- Kim Kardashian
- Barack Obama
- Elon Musk
- Joe Biden
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Kim Kardashian reportedly 'mortified' and 'desperately worried' following Kanye West's rally
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bi-polar disorder
Kim Kardashian urges people to treat Kanye West with 'compassion, empathy'
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bipolar disorder
Kanye West says he is trying to divorce Kim Kardashian in deleted tweet