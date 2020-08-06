Left Menu
Russia warns Belarus will pay price for contractors' arrests

Authorities arrested the Russian contractors outside the capital of Minsk last week on charges of planning to stage mass riots amid an upsurge of opposition protests ahead of the Sunday election in which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term.

Russia has demanded the release of the contractors for a private firm, saying they only were in Belarus because they missed a connecting flight to another country. Image Credit: ANI

Russia's security chief described the arrest of 33 Russian security contractors in Belarus as a presidential campaign stunt and warned Wednesday that it would have grave consequences for the ties between two neighbours and allies. Authorities arrested the Russian contractors outside the capital of Minsk last week on charges of planning to stage mass riots amid an upsurge of opposition protests ahead of the Sunday election in which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is seeking a sixth term.

Russia has demanded the release of the contractors for a private firm, saying they only were in Belarus because they missed a connecting flight to another country. The government in Minsk has further irked Moscow by raising the possibility that some of the contractors could be handed over to Ukraine, which wants them on charges of fighting alongside Russia-backed separatists. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, sharply raised the stakes in the dispute Wednesday, saying that the Belarusian leadership has sacrificed bilateral ties for election tricks.

Without mentioning Lukashenko by name, Medvedev described the arrested contractors as part of "simple political technology - to create an enemy image and to achieve a political result using that enemy image." Medvedev said that while Belarusian officials may be thinking, "We will invent something to deal with the Russians" after the election, he warned they would pay a price for their action. "It's not only offending, it's very sad," he said. "And it will entail sad consequences, too." Throughout his 26 years in office, the authoritarian Lukashenko has relied on Russian subsidies and loans to shore up his nation's Soviet-style economy but fiercely resisted Moscow's push for control over Belarus's economic assets.

The Kremlin turned the heat up on the Belarusian president earlier this year by withdrawing some of the subsidies and warning the government it would have to accept closer economic and political integration to continue receiving Russian energy at a discount. Lukashenko denounced Moscow's position as part of Russia's alleged efforts to deprive Belarus of its independence.

The 65-year-old president alleged in a state-of-the-nation address on Tuesday that another group of "militants" had been sent to southern Belarus, but gave no details. He warned Moscow against trying to fuel tensions in his country, saying that the instability could spread to Russia. In a move certain to anger the Kremlin, even more, Lukashenko had a phone call Wednesday with the president of Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ashed for Belarus to hand over 28 of the arrested Russians so they can be prosecuted for fighting alongside Russia-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Belarusian authorities claimed the arrested contractors worked for the Wagner company. The private military firm is linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who was indicted in the United States for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Wagner has allegedly deployed hundreds of military contractors to eastern Ukraine, Syria and Libya.

