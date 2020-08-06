One French death, 24 injured after Beirut blast

One French death, 24 injured after Beirut blastReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:12 IST
One Frenchman, architect Jean-Marc Bonfils, has died while a further 24 French people were injured in Tuesday's massive warehouse explosion in Beirut, French government ministers have said.
Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot announced Bonfils's death in a tweet. Junior foreign affairs minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne added on Thursday that, of those injured, three had serious injuries.
French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Beirut on Thursday.
