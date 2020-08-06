Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy Italy's AS Roma

U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club said on Thursday. Roma said formal contracts with the Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday for a transaction valued at 591 million euros ($702 million).

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 12:21 IST
Soccer-U.S billionaire Friedkin signs deal to buy Italy's AS Roma

U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin has signed a deal to purchase the Italian Serie A soccer club AS Roma, the club said on Thursday.

Roma said formal contracts with the Friedkin Group were signed on Wednesday for a transaction valued at 591 million euros ($702 million). The transaction is anticipated to close by the of the month. "We have signed the contracts tonight and, over the coming days, will now work together to complete the formal and legal process that will result in the club changing hands," AS Roma president James Pallotta said in a statement.

"Over the last month, Dan and Ryan Friedkin have demonstrated their total commitment to finalizing this deal and taking the club forward in a positive way. I am sure they will be great future owners for AS Roma." A group of U.S. investors led by Pallotta bought AS Roma in 2012.

Pallotta, a businessman of Italian descent, struggled to revive the fortunes of the club, which won the last of its three Serie A titles in 2001, and has seen his plans to build a new stadium frustrated by planning issues. ($1 = 0.8421 euros)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Barty promotes tennis in indigenous communities; Bettors primed to pounce on PGA Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL roundup Petry, Habs put Pens on brink of eliminationJeff Petrys sharp-angle goal in the third period Wednesday gave the Canadiens a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 3 of t...

NZ and Australia reaffirm need for closest collaboration to tackle COVID-19

New Zealand and Australia reaffirmed today the need for the closest possible collaboration as they tackle a global environment shaped by COVID-19, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said.In these challenging times, our close collaborat...

Leaders remember Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

Rich tributes poured in on Thursday for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary, with political leaders remembering her powerful oratory, compassion and rich contribution to Indias diplomacy. As externa...

Tata Motors introduces subscription model for Nexon EV

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a subscription model for electric version of its compact SUV Nexon. Designed to make electric vehicles EVs more accessible to a rapidly growing base of future-conscious citizens, the company is m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020