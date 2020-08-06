Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany should have sought Italy's okay to extradite McCann suspect, EU court adviser says

German authorities did not follow correct procedures when they extradited a German man from Italy for a rape charge whom investigators also suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 14:03 IST
Germany should have sought Italy's okay to extradite McCann suspect, EU court adviser says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German authorities did not follow correct procedures when they extradited a German man from Italy for a rape charge whom investigators also suspect of murdering British toddler Madeleine McCann, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday. Christian B, who lived in the Algarve region of Portugal when 3-year-old Madeleine vanished from her bedroom in 2007, had challenged the validity of the European arrest warrant issued by Germany because it cited a drugs conviction but not the 2005 rape charge.

The 43-year-old German was extradited to Germany from Italy under the warrant in 2018 and subsequently convicted and sentenced for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman in Portugal in December 2019. A German court subsequently sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).

German authorities were required to get the consent of the Italian authorities for the rape charge so that the former could carry out their proceedings lawfully, CJEU Advocate General Michal Bobek said in a non-binding opinion. The Court, which will rule in the coming months, follows such non-binding recommendations in four out of five cases.

Christian B is currently serving a sentence for drug dealing in the prison in Kiel in the north of Germany but could be freed any day now as he has already served two-thirds of his sentence. Under German law, police have not released the suspect's surname and media in Germany are not permitted to report it, although it has appeared in some British outlets.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace

The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to work for achieving a demilitarized world and peace. Despite many great developme...

Ministry holds virtual function on Handloom Day to avoid public gathering

Handloom sector is a symbol of the countrys glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood in the country. The sector is key to women empowerment as over 70 of handloom weavers and allied workers are women.On the occasion ...

Hospital fire: Brave attendant saves three elderly patients

A 25-year-old attendant showed presence of mind and unflinching courage as he saved the lives of three elderly patients from a raging fire that broke out early on Thursday at an Ahmedabad-based hospital, where he works. Eight other patients...

India Angel Fund Invests Rs. 50 Lakhs in Its Third Woman Led Ayurvedic Principles Based Dairy Nutrition Startup G.O.D. Café

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India India Angel Fund invests in its third woman led startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020