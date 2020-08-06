Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron promises angry Beirut crowds aid won't go to "corrupt hands"

French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry Lebanese crowds in shattered Beirut that aid to rebuild the city would not go to "corrupt hands", and he urged the political authorities to carry out reforms or risk plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:23 IST
Macron promises angry Beirut crowds aid won't go to "corrupt hands"
File photo Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron promised angry Lebanese crowds in shattered Beirut that aid to rebuild the city would not go to "corrupt hands", and he urged the political authorities to carry out reforms or risk plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis. Macron was speaking during the first visit by a foreign leader to the Lebanese capital since the biggest blast in its history tore through the city, killing at least 145 people, injured 5,000 and leaving swathes of the capital in tatters.

After visiting the port at the epicentre of the blast, Macron was greeted by crowds in nearby Gemmayze street, one of the most damaged in the city, shouting chants against the political establishment and endemic corruption. "I guarantee you, this aid will not go to corrupt hands," said Macron, who was wearing a black tie in mourning.

He promised to send more medical and other aid to Lebanon and to return to Lebanon around Sept. 1, while those around him chanted "Revolution" and "The people want the fall of the regime". "I will talk to all political forces to ask them for a new pact. I am here today to propose a new political pact to them," he said, shaking hands on roads strewn with rubble and flanked by shops with windows blown out.

"If they don't, I will take my responsibilities," he added. Residents, shop owners and volunteers have led clean-up efforts in the popular street of cafes and restaurants, where the blast ripped out balconies and smashed store facades.

Macron was applauded by the throngs in the neighbourhood, a mainly Christian part of the capital, with chants of "Vive la France! Help us! You are our only hope!" Some also chanted slogans against President Michel Aoun, who is a Maronite Christian under Lebanon's political arrangement of dividing powerful positions between religious communities.

'HOME TRUTHS' Macron then headed to the Baabda presidential palace, where he spoke with Aoun, Prime Minister Hassan Diab, who is a Sunni Muslim, and Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament who is a Shi'ite Muslim.

Afterwards, he met civil society and other political groups, including a representative from the political branch of Hezbollah, at the French ambassador's residence. France has long sought to support its former colony and has sent emergency aid since the explosion. But it has joined other Western nations in pressing for reforms to root out corruption, cut spiralling budget spending and reduce a mountain of debt.

Shortly after landing in Beirut, Macron said France's solidarity with the Lebanese people was unconditional, but that he wanted to deliver some "home truths" to political figures. "Beyond the blast, we know the crisis here is serious, it involves the historic responsibility of leaders in place," Macron told reporters after being met at the airport by Aoun.

"We can't do without telling each other some home truths. "If reforms are not carried out, Lebanon will continue to sink," he said, citing the need for reforms to the energy sector, as Lebanon suffers acute power shortages, and to public tenders, as well as measures to stamp out corruption.

In France, some of Macron's political opponents criticised the tone of the president's comments. "I am warning against any interference in Lebanon's political life. It won't be accepted," Jean-Luc Melenchon of the far-left France Unbowed party said. "Lebanon is not a French protectorate," he added.

But others, including Macron's usual opponents, defended his stance. "It's just as well he's asking for reforms from a government whose negligence and corruption is legendary," Socialist lawmaker Raphael Glucksmann said.

"That's what Lebanese citizens are asking for. What they're shouting in the rubble. Any other tone would have been obscene," he tweeted. Officials blamed the blast on a huge stockpile of a highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at Beirut port. The government ordered some port workers arrested.

Many Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in a financial crisis, say the explosion was symptomatic of neglect and corruption in the political system. A Reuters picture showed Macron hugging a woman he had a chat with in Gemmayze. Earlier, she had yelled at him that he was sitting with political figures she called "warlords". Macron replied: "I'm not here to help them, I'm here to help you."

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post - U.S. official

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post, a U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday.Hooks departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an interna...

Norway puts reopening on hold as COVID-19 cases rise

Norway is halting its planned easing of coronavirus restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society as experienced earlier this year, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday. We need to slow down now ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat as Congress wrangles over stimulus

The SP 500 treaded water on Thursday as investors awaited a new fiscal aid package to prop up the economy, with data showing a staggering 31.3 million Americans were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July. The tech-heavy Nasdaq clinched ...

Senate's McConnell says U.S. economy needs 'boost,' but gap remains in coronavirus talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday the U.S. economy needs an additional boost to cope with the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, as Republicans and Democrats remained far apart about what to include in another wave o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020